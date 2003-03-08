Grand daughters 2003 3.8 v6 overheating

She ran it until head gasket blew. Took heads out and had them planed and cleaned.
All new gaskets. Replaced thermostat, radiator cap and water pump since car has 159,000 on it.
After running for 20 minutes, slowly overheats. Water moving fine in radiator. Bled all air. Antifreeze looks clean. Help!!
