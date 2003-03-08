Grand daughters 2003 3.8 v6 overheating

Sep 28, 2023
She ran it until head gasket blew. Took heads out and had them planed and cleaned.
All new gaskets. Replaced thermostat, radiator cap and water pump since car has 159,000 on it.
After running for 20 minutes, slowly overheats. Water moving fine in radiator. Bled all air. Antifreeze looks clean. Help!!
 

Can you see any [scale] built up inside the radiator?

How does the fan and shroud look? Is it moving a lot of air?

Have you washed out the fins on the radiator? -- Cold engine, foaming degreaser, garden hose and nozzle, rinsed from back to front.

Since the heads were done, have you noticed any coolant loss?
 
No scale. Rad is clean
Fan runs as it should and moves air Shroud is good.
