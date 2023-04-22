Haha I've crossed over to the darkside...

I've been in the fox forum for a long time but just got my hands on a 2002 Mustang Gt Steeda Stampede Q400. It came from Flrd with most of the bells and whistles Steeda could throw at it. Including a Vortech supercharger. It was too nice to pass up. There are a bunch of fake Steeda mustangs running around but this is number 2002-067.

20230418_142008.jpg


20230421_160104.jpg


20230421_192851.jpg


20230421_193031.jpg


20230419_090114.jpg
 
Between the doors, the 94-04 dash and local emission laws from cars after 95 I just couldn't do it lol, only reason I don't have a coyote swapped new edge.. I'd be tring to hard trade or sell it lol.. Nice find though, looks clean.
 
Between the doors, the 94-04 dash and local emission laws from cars after 95 I just couldn't do it lol, only reason I don't have a coyote swapped new edge.. I'd be tring to hard trade or sell it lol.. Nice find though, looks clean.
It was bought to sell but the Ol'Lady said no. She likes it and thinks it's a once in a lifetime deal. She's probably right. This car came supercharged from ford and is carb compliant.
 
More pics. There are some things that are a little under done. Previous owner moved the battery to the trunk but has the cables running through 2 uninsulated holes in the aluminum box. The power wire also passes through a hole near the rear frame rail but it also has no grommet. There's also a small fuel leak at a fitting on the passenger fuel rail. This car was itching to go up in smoke.


20230424_181521.jpg
20230424_181529.jpg
20230424_181540.jpg
20230424_181549.jpg
20230424_181606.jpg
20230424_181803.jpg
20230420_110219.jpg
 
The car has been on Jack stands. The PO relocated the battery to the trunk and completely F'd that up. No protection on the battery cable. Engine ground and headlight ground on 7mm bolt on core support. Battery ground in trunk ( 2 gauge ) was grounded to a 14mm bolt in the side of the spare tire well. The paint wasn't even cleaned off. Amplifier grounded with a small self tapper through the negative cable end piece.

On top of this the secondary rear sway bar rubs on the Ford racing rear end cover the PO added.

The BBK valve cover on the drivers side sprung a leak on the 1.5 hour ride home. I knew this would happen. Gaskets were dry rotted and cracking. I guess that boost pull put the final strain on them. The gaskets are unabtanium but I've been through the BBK valve cover saga before. Some good old Honda bond or right stuff will seal them up.

The hydrobooster also started leaking and there's a good amount of fluid down the firewall and on the left side subframe support. It's OK...because it's got to come out in order to pull the drivers side valve cover.

Oh...and the BBK fuel rails the PO installed are also leaking at the end fitting and the adapter fitting for the factory fuel line. Fuel pressure gauge is also not working. It's at between 80 and 100 psi with the fuel rail off. Smh. I though it needed a fuel pressure sensor.

The right front control arm bushings are bad.

The right front wheel bearing has play.

Battery cable is now protected with a breaker and runs through the inside of the car. The engine ground now goes to the front sway bar bracket stud and battery ground ( 1/0 gauge ) goes through a grommet in the spare tire well, behind the fuel tank strap bracket, and bolts to where an IRS would bolt up. The power wire goes through a factory grommet in passenger floor and to starter.

I'm surprised the car didn't have starting issues previously. It does start a little faster now but damn. There was also feedback through the radio. That seems to be fixed also.

I'm glad I got this car when I did. Seems like the PO was making all the typical mistakes. This car would've ended up a crispy black spot beside some local highway.

Sorry for the long picture-less post. If I ever sold this car I didn't want the bad stuff on the internet. I've got a bunch of stuff on its way. I'll document the progress with pics soon.
 
