Haha I've crossed over to the darkside...

The car has been on Jack stands. The PO relocated the battery to the trunk and completely F'd that up. No protection on the battery cable. Engine ground and headlight ground on 7mm bolt on core support. Battery ground in trunk ( 2 gauge ) was grounded to a 14mm bolt in the side of the spare tire well. The paint wasn't even cleaned off. Amplifier grounded with a small self tapper through the negative cable end piece.
On top of this the secondary rear sway bar rubs on the Ford racing rear end cover the PO added.
The BBK
valve cover on the drivers side sprung a leak on the 1.5 hour ride home. I knew this would happen. Gaskets were dry rotted and cracking. I guess that boost pull put the final strain on them. The gaskets are unabtanium but I've been through the BBK valve cover saga before. Some good old Honda bond or right stuff will seal them up.
The hydrobooster also started leaking and there's a good amount of fluid down the firewall and on the left side subframe support. It's OK...because it's got to come out in order to pull the drivers side valve cover.
Oh...and the BBK fuel rails the PO installed are also leaking at the end fitting and the adapter fitting for the factory fuel line. Fuel pressure gauge is also not working. It's at between 80 and 100 psi with the fuel rail off. Smh. I though it needed a fuel pressure sensor.
The right front control arm bushings are bad.
The right front wheel bearing has play.
Battery cable is now protected with a breaker and runs through the inside of the car. The engine ground now goes to the front sway bar bracket stud and battery ground ( 1/0 gauge ) goes through a grommet in the spare tire well, behind the fuel tank strap bracket, and bolts to where an IRS would bolt up. The power wire goes through a factory grommet in passenger floor and to starter.
I'm surprised the car didn't have starting issues previously. It does start a little faster now but damn. There was also feedback through the radio. That seems to be fixed also.
I'm glad I got this car when I did. Seems like the PO was making all the typical mistakes. This car would've ended up a crispy black spot beside some local highway.
Sorry for the long picture-less post. If I ever sold this car I didn't want the bad stuff on the internet. I've got a bunch of stuff on its way. I'll document the progress with pics soon.