Push rods are loose

I just installed a TFS1 camshaft and a set of 3 bar GT40 heads on an otherwise stock block. The lifters were also replaced but are an OEM replacement from Ford. I am trying to reuse the stock push rods and rocker arms, but when I torqued them down, the rocker arms were very loose and I am able to jiggle the push rods up and down slightly. This would indicate to me that the cam might have a smaller base circle than the stock one but as far as I know, the TFS1 uses the same base circle as a stock cam. I'm wondering if this is normal with fresh lifters that have never been pumped up, or if I need longer push rods. Has anyone else running the same combo also had this issue?