Push rods are loose

keel

keel

Member
Aug 23, 2020
50
2
8
Seattle, Wa
I just installed a TFS1 camshaft and a set of 3 bar GT40 heads on an otherwise stock block. The lifters were also replaced but are an OEM replacement from Ford. I am trying to reuse the stock push rods and rocker arms, but when I torqued them down, the rocker arms were very loose and I am able to jiggle the push rods up and down slightly. This would indicate to me that the cam might have a smaller base circle than the stock one but as far as I know, the TFS1 uses the same base circle as a stock cam. I'm wondering if this is normal with fresh lifters that have never been pumped up, or if I need longer push rods. Has anyone else running the same combo also had this issue?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

keel
Engine Raising compression on a relatively stock 302
Replies
16
Views
747
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
keel
keel
TorchRed_4.0
GT40/N-41 Cam Setup Help
Replies
11
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
sav22rem22
Engine GT40P questions and advice
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
PonyGTrider
GT40 Heads Issues
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Brand New Lifter Ticking
Replies
11
Views
827
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu