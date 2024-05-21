Height of wheel well opening over the tires, front and rear, and adding clearance for 17x9 wheels up front

Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder

10 Year Member
Mar 20, 2004
987
34
68
Upstate New York.
#1
My car currently measures 25.75" rear wheel well to the ground, and 27" front wheel well to the ground. It's up in the nose from my shedding weight from the car, and the stiff king cobra coils I installed years ago. While inspecting the car's undercarriage yesterday, I noticed the steering limiters I'd made for it, were reducing the steering angle to only 22 degrees each direction, without the limiters, even my trimmed and boxed upper control arms hits the wheel edge. But, I believe I can solve both my ride height discrepancy, and my steering clearance issue with one change. The 2" drop spindles... That will effectively move my front wheels up 2 inches in relation to the control arms, giving a ton more clearance with the upper control arm, and it will make the ride height level, with a tiny bit of rake, with the rear end being 3/4" higher. Not to mention, the improved aerodynamics of dropping the car 2 inches, should be substantial.
Has anyone else installed the 2" drop spindles? Results?
Does anyone know the stock height of the Mustang II, measured from center of wheel wells to the ground?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
36
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mhalc1
Mhalc1
L
Stang II upgrades to handling
Replies
12
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
R
My 86 GT.
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
890
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
D
TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DHatton
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu