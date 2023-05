I was a member here back in the early 2000’s when I had my first Mustang, a 96 laser red GT. Twenty plus years and three more Mustangs later, I bought my first Foxbody. It’s rough and needs TLC and I think I wanna sell it when it gives me trouble, but then I sit in it and drive it (when the battery isn’t dead lol) and realize why I bought it. Even tho I know I’m in over my head, I hope to learn a bit from the more experienced members of this forum.