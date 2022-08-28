Hello from New Brunswick, Canada!

Aug 28, 2022
Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada
Hi everyone! I'm new to the mustang-world, having recently inherited my Dad's 1989 Mustang Convertible LX 5.0. Although they've been the only owners and always kept it in a garage, I'm looking forward to giving it some renewed love - especially in their memory!

They kept up with all of the basic maintenance and there's little to no rust - so trying to figure out which areas mechanically or on the underside which I should be focusing on first - any suggestions? Just to get started, I've begun replacing the quarter window weatherstripping as my initiation and tearing out rubber - fun times!

Jeff

Aug 28, 2022
Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada
Update: I've already found this great posting on this topic. It looks like it being a hard job is par-for-the-course! https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/a-real-pain-in-the.876686/
 
Mar 2, 2003
Sea of Tranquility
I agree. Keep it close to original. Much more interesting that way. Very, very few unmodified Foxes out there. I'd just concentrate on basic maintenance and rust prevention. Minor mods like exhaust or springs and shocks are ok. Just keep the original parts.
 
