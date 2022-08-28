Hello from New Brunswick, Canada!

Hi everyone! I'm new to the mustang-world, having recently inherited my Dad's 1989 Mustang Convertible LX 5.0. Although they've been the only owners and always kept it in a garage, I'm looking forward to giving it some renewed love - especially in their memory!They kept up with all of the basic maintenance and there's little to no rust - so trying to figure out which areas mechanically or on the underside which I should be focusing on first - any suggestions? Just to get started, I've begun replacing the quarter window weatherstripping as my initiation and tearing out rubber - fun times!Jeff