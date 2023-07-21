New to Mustangs from Central VA

I just bought my first Mustang, a 1995 GT (convertible). I live in Central VA. I'm 42 years old and decided to buy the car that came out when I was in high school and really wanted one at the time. So I figured it was finally time to get a toy. I also have a Honda VTX 1300, but with 2 young kids, the motorcycle just doesn't get ridden very often. I'm used to working on the motorcycle, but it is carbureted and has very simple electronics. So working on a "modern" fuel injected vehicle is a little intimidating. I'm having some electrical issues, which I will start a thread on.
A few notes on the car:
I've learned a lot reading on this site, so I figured I might as well join! Thanks for having me.
- The interior, paint, body, and frame are in great shape.
- It has some mechanical issues from sitting for a long time.
- I put on a new fuel tank, fuel pump, and fuel filter.
- I'm upgrading the front brakes to the Cobra brakes.
- The car needs a new top. The current top is the original and is now 28 years old. If you know of a good place in Central VA that can replace the top, let me know. (don't want to do that job myself)
- The steering also has a lot of play in it, so I'm looking for someone who can diagnose and fix that as well. (I don't want to do this job myself either)
