New to Mustangs from Central VA

I may have failed to mention that the car is not currently running...a minor detail right?I wasn't sure about etiquette here and didn't want to get into technical issues on the Welcome board. Here is some add'l background:The day I bought the car, it fired right up and I drove it home. But it wasn't running all that great. The idle was a bit erratic, and on the high side (didn't go below 1500 rpm and would rev to 2000 between shifts). It also didn't feel like it was making good power. I had read that the Idle Air Control can lead to high idle, so I decided to throw a part at the problem. This was a month ago, I hadn't read this forum yet, so forgive meAfter putting the IAC on, and changing the oil, the car wouldn't start. It would crank, but not actually start. That's when I noticed that fuel pump was not priming when I turned the key to the run position.So...I gave the sniff test to the gas tank it smelled like bad gas, you know that varnish smell. That's what led me to drop the gas tank, I wanted to see what it looked like in there. It wasn't terrible, but did have some light rust, so I went ahead and installed a new tank. I also installed a new fuel pump (Walbro 255 lph) and a new fuel filter. My thinking at the time was that it had a bad fuel pump, and that's why it didn't prime. Well, I guess that was not the problem. Nonetheless, I don't regret it because the gas tank needed to be replaced and the stock fuel pump is now upgraded.The prior owner had done an engine swap, but I don't have much info on it. It is a rebuilt 302, bored to 306. It has Trick Flow intake, unknown heads and cam. I can see that it has TF 1.6 roller rockers by shining a flashlight in the oil fill. They appeared to have a done a good job. It is clean, and the wiring appears to be neatly done.Oh, I also bought a remanufactured CCRM from O'Reilly's, but it didn't fix it. You know, throw more parts at the problemSo that's where it stands today. In the meantime of trying to figure that out, I'm moving forward with the brake upgrade just to keep the ball rolling on this car that has now become a "project car".