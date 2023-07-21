New to Mustangs from Central VA

I just bought my first Mustang, a 1995 GT (convertible). I live in Central VA. I'm 42 years old and decided to buy the car that came out when I was in high school and really wanted one at the time. So I figured it was finally time to get a toy. I also have a Honda VTX 1300, but with 2 young kids, the motorcycle just doesn't get ridden very often. I'm used to working on the motorcycle, but it is carbureted and has very simple electronics. So working on a "modern" fuel injected vehicle is a little intimidating. I'm having some electrical issues, which I will start a thread on.


A few notes on the car:
  • The interior, paint, body, and frame are in great shape.
  • It has some mechanical issues from sitting for a long time.
  • I put on a new fuel tank, fuel pump, and fuel filter.
  • I'm upgrading the front brakes to the Cobra brakes.
  • The car needs a new top. The current top is the original and is now 28 years old. If you know of a good place in Central VA that can replace the top, let me know. (don't want to do that job myself)
  • The steering also has a lot of play in it, so I'm looking for someone who can diagnose and fix that as well. (I don't want to do this job myself either)

I've learned a lot reading on this site, so I figured I might as well join! Thanks for having me.
 

I may have failed to mention that the car is not currently running...a minor detail right? :) I wasn't sure about etiquette here and didn't want to get into technical issues on the Welcome board. Here is some add'l background:

The day I bought the car, it fired right up and I drove it home. But it wasn't running all that great. The idle was a bit erratic, and on the high side (didn't go below 1500 rpm and would rev to 2000 between shifts). It also didn't feel like it was making good power. I had read that the Idle Air Control can lead to high idle, so I decided to throw a part at the problem. This was a month ago, I hadn't read this forum yet, so forgive me :) After putting the IAC on, and changing the oil, the car wouldn't start. It would crank, but not actually start. That's when I noticed that fuel pump was not priming when I turned the key to the run position.

So...I gave the sniff test to the gas tank it smelled like bad gas, you know that varnish smell. That's what led me to drop the gas tank, I wanted to see what it looked like in there. It wasn't terrible, but did have some light rust, so I went ahead and installed a new tank. I also installed a new fuel pump (Walbro 255 lph) and a new fuel filter. My thinking at the time was that it had a bad fuel pump, and that's why it didn't prime. Well, I guess that was not the problem. Nonetheless, I don't regret it because the gas tank needed to be replaced and the stock fuel pump is now upgraded.


The prior owner had done an engine swap, but I don't have much info on it. It is a rebuilt 302, bored to 306. It has Trick Flow intake, unknown heads and cam. I can see that it has TF 1.6 roller rockers by shining a flashlight in the oil fill. They appeared to have a done a good job. It is clean, and the wiring appears to be neatly done.

Oh, I also bought a remanufactured CCRM from O'Reilly's, but it didn't fix it. You know, throw more parts at the problem :) So that's where it stands today. In the meantime of trying to figure that out, I'm moving forward with the brake upgrade just to keep the ball rolling on this car that has now become a "project car".
 
So you drove it home but it ran not so bueno. So you replaced the IAC and changed the oil and you got a crank but no start condition and the fuel pump would not prime. You then put a new tank, pump and filter in and still the pump will not prime. You swapped in a reman CCRM from AutoZone and still no joy so that pretty much rules out the fuel pump relay. Have you checked the inertia switch in the trunk? It is located behind the driver side tail light and you will need to remove the panel on that side to access it. There should be a red "button" on the top of it that needs to be depressed down if for some reason it was tripped.

Have you checked for codes?

