draco24433
New Member
-
- Sep 3, 2018
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello everyone. I need help identifyiing a plug. As you will see in the pictiures, this plug is currently unplugged and was sitting near the steering column. I have looked evrywhere and cannot see to where it plugs to. Any help would greatly appreciated.
Alex
Attach files
https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums..._id]=20&hash=c06f072e2c0afc5584efe8cb46789a5b
Alex
Attach files
https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums..._id]=20&hash=c06f072e2c0afc5584efe8cb46789a5b