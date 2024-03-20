Electrical Help identifying wire

draco24433

Sep 3, 2018
Kissimmee, Fl
That is the AOD shiftlock solenoid plug. Doesn't allow you to shift out of park until foot is on the brake. This was only on 91-93 Mustangs, and in 5-spd cars the wire is just tucked up into the dash not connected to anything.
 
