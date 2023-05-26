HELP: P0174 2004 Mach 1

Hello everyone,
I'm currently battling an issue with my vortech supercharged, 2004 Mach 1 with 15,xxx miles.
It also has long tubes, cams, and custom tuned. That's the gist of it pretty much.
Anywho, I'm currently trying to figure out why it randomly deciding to throw a P0174. I was idling and warming up the car, and the SES was triggered.
Idle is a little lumpy - but still decent (prolly from 750-900 rpm). AFR gauge sits from 14.6-15.3 at idle. Vacuum gauge shows 13mm/hg.
So far I have:
- Cleaned the MAF/filter
- Cleaned IAC (figured may help the idle idk, plus its free might as well)
- Cleaned the EGR
- Tightened up exhaust flanges thinking there was an exhaust leak
- Changed Bank 2 Sensor 1 O2 sensor
- Checked for vacuum leaks (replaced a few brittle ones)
- Replaced PCV hoses and cleaned out PCV valves
- checked out bank 2 spark plugs gapped at 0.032 **THIS is where its a little interesting to me** (pics attached)
Cylinder 5,6,7 all looked like the plug on the left - Cylinder 8 is the dark plug on the right
I then replaced the spark plugs in bank 2, drove around, filled up some premium, put some seafoam in the tank and went to check them again.
So far cylinder 8 is looking more like the rest of the plugs in the bank. SES light remains.
Here's the values I was able to gather (car came with an SCT Xcal2 - unfortunately its unable to communicate with my laptop so no nice datalogs
P0174
Abslt TPS 20%
Engine speed 763 rpm
Calc Load 24.3%
MAF 0.83 lb/m
Coolant 196 degrees
IAT 75 degress
IGN adv 33.5
ST FTRM 1 32.8%
ST FTRM 2 16.4%
LT FTRM 1 21.9%
LT FTRM 2 25%
Vehicle Speed 0 mph
Rel FRP 39.77 psi
O2S11 0.255v
O2S21 0.435v
Any help would be much appreciated!!
