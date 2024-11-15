Help with AFR reading

dz01 said: Idle- between 13.7-14.4.



WOT- hard to tell but I’d say I’m in the 12’s but will jump to 14’s pretty fast Click to expand...

2 questions about your idle: what is your idle vacuum and have you tuned the idle circuits to obtain the most vacuum that you're able to get?1 suggestion about WOT - it seems like your discharge nozzles may either be too big or the pump timing needs adjusting. Also, I don't know much about the 4100, but you could try bumping the jets up a couple sizes to maintain a lower AF reading while the throttle is still wide open. Otherwise your ratios don't sound too horrible. What are they at part throttle cruising? The rough guidelines I went by when I was messing with my Holley were:Cruise - I shot for something close to 13.5-14.0WOT - somewhere around 12.5Idle was wherever it ended up, but it was usually a little lean - somewhere between 14.7-15.x iirc. But as was pointed out to me, idle is set to the highest vacuum you can get out of the engine.You'll have to keep in mind that those numbers are going to vary no matter what you do, especially when the weather differs wildly from day to day. I never did completely finish tuning my Holley before I bit the bullet and got myself a throttle body injection setup, but you can reference my thread on tuning the Holley with the AF gauge, maybe it will help you some.