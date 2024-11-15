Help with AFR reading

dz01
I recently install an ARF to help with carb tuning on my 68.
Background:
The digital AFR bounces around quite a bit but here’s what I think I have.
Idle- between 13.7-14.4.
WOT- hard to tell but I’d say I’m in the 12’s but will jump to 14’s pretty fast
deceleration (foot off gas in 4th)- 14-14.4
I’m really never higher than mid 14’s.
not that I care about fuel mileage but I am getting 7 mpgs. If my 289 was pushing 400hp I wouldn’t care but for a few mod motor (cam, .30 over, headers) I would expect to get 15 or more. I am playing the timing game where at 10 I was getting hard starts when hot so bumped to 12 with 38 total. No pinging and seems to run fine other than lack of balls over 3k. I’m not as seasoned as most of you are so still learning. Fuel mpgs and seat torque just seems off to me
