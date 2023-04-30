Trying to figure out what's going on here. '93 5.0/AOD. It fires right up but, I have to feather the throttle a lot to keep it running. It doesn't smooth out until probably 3K rpm (don't know for sure cuz I have no tach right now). However, once temp reaches 195* and the thermostat opens, I no longer need to feather the throttle and it settles down and idles fine. I used the Innova 3145 code reader.KOEO: I've got codes 81,82,84,85 which are all good cuz all smog equipment has been removed.CM: I have 41-HEGO lean, 66-MAF below min voltage and 91-HEGO out of range/lean.KOER: Kinda weird, it showed 6 cyl instead of 8 cyl. Codes 41 and 91-HEGO voltage low - system lean.Today I checked the MAF and had 12v at the red wire and 0 ohms at the ground. I didn't check the MAF ground or signal wire cuz I'd have to warm up the car for 10 mins and I have open headers. I wanted to be respectful of the neighbors on a Saturday afternoon. I'll check those on Monday.If the MAF is below minimum voltage, would that cause codes 41 and 91?I also wonder about my O2 placement. I'm running Hedman 88400 shorty headers and I placed the O2 sensors in the reducer about 1-1/2" below the end of the header collector. Too close?From underneath the car left side..................From underneath the car right side...............