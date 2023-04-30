evintho
Nov 12, 2003
544
133
73
Trying to figure out what's going on here. '93 5.0/AOD. It fires right up but, I have to feather the throttle a lot to keep it running. It doesn't smooth out until probably 3K rpm (don't know for sure cuz I have no tach right now). However, once temp reaches 195* and the thermostat opens, I no longer need to feather the throttle and it settles down and idles fine. I used the Innova 3145 code reader.
KOEO: I've got codes 81,82,84,85 which are all good cuz all smog equipment has been removed.
CM: I have 41-HEGO lean, 66-MAF below min voltage and 91-HEGO out of range/lean.
KOER: Kinda weird, it showed 6 cyl instead of 8 cyl. Codes 41 and 91-HEGO voltage low - system lean.
Today I checked the MAF and had 12v at the red wire and 0 ohms at the ground. I didn't check the MAF ground or signal wire cuz I'd have to warm up the car for 10 mins and I have open headers. I wanted to be respectful of the neighbors on a Saturday afternoon. I'll check those on Monday.
If the MAF is below minimum voltage, would that cause codes 41 and 91?
I also wonder about my O2 placement. I'm running Hedman 88400 shorty headers and I placed the O2 sensors in the reducer about 1-1/2" below the end of the header collector. Too close?
From underneath the car left side..................
From underneath the car right side...............
