High idle when warmed up that slowly comes down over 2-5 seconds...

When the car ('87 GT) is at operating temp and I let off the gas pedal the idle can go past 2000rpm then slowly come down about 2-5 seconds after letting off the accelerator pedal. This does not happen at all until the car is at operating temp and slowly worsens the more I drive the car. Also, if I change gears at 1500 RPM the engine speed can sometimes increase to 2200RPM. If I hold the clutch down while leaving the gas pedal alone during gear change the engine RPM will come down over 2-5 seconds. I checked to make sure this is not a sticking pedal/cable, it is not.



Cold idle is set to around 800RPM.



Is there an issues with TPS sensors causing these symptoms when the engine is warmed up?



If I shut the car off and restart at the stop light, the problem is fixed for a very brief period of time.



Anyone have a suggestion on a possible culprit? Thanks for any help.