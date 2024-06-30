High idle when warmed up that slowly comes down over 2-5 seconds...

N

NooStang

Member
Mar 15, 2024
18
3
13
Tn
#1
When the car ('87 GT) is at operating temp and I let off the gas pedal the idle can go past 2000rpm then slowly come down about 2-5 seconds after letting off the accelerator pedal. This does not happen at all until the car is at operating temp and slowly worsens the more I drive the car. Also, if I change gears at 1500 RPM the engine speed can sometimes increase to 2200RPM. If I hold the clutch down while leaving the gas pedal alone during gear change the engine RPM will come down over 2-5 seconds. I checked to make sure this is not a sticking pedal/cable, it is not.

Cold idle is set to around 800RPM.

Is there an issues with TPS sensors causing these symptoms when the engine is warmed up?

If I shut the car off and restart at the stop light, the problem is fixed for a very brief period of time.

Anyone have a suggestion on a possible culprit? Thanks for any help.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

keel
Engine Surging idle only on start up
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
keel
keel
J
Engine Engine Won’t idle down
Replies
1
Views
176
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
BigSlappy
1986 Mustang GT car cannot idle and runs at 200rpm for a couple seconds.
Replies
9
Views
636
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BigSlappy
BigSlappy
T
  • Locked
1990 2.3L automatic - real bad engine sputtering
Replies
10
Views
497
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
the_steve_randolph
T
D
2004 v6 mustang strange issue with coolant system...heat in cabin comes and goes...
Replies
13
Views
603
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
daveinfl33777
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu