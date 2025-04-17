78 Mach1
Advanced Member
-
- Feb 17, 2022
-
- 266
-
- 364
-
- 73
Has anyone came up with a Hood strut kit that works on our Mustang II? I want to delete the prop rod. I did a google search and they have strut kits for the Fox body Mustang. I even found a strut kit for the Pinto. But I couldn’t find a strut kit specifically designed for our Mustangs. Does anyone know if one exists? I’m tempted to order the Redline kit for the Pinto and modify it to work.
Any help or advice is much appreciated
Any help or advice is much appreciated