Hood strut kit

Feb 17, 2022
Has anyone came up with a Hood strut kit that works on our Mustang II? I want to delete the prop rod. I did a google search and they have strut kits for the Fox body Mustang. I even found a strut kit for the Pinto. But I couldn’t find a strut kit specifically designed for our Mustangs. Does anyone know if one exists? I’m tempted to order the Redline kit for the Pinto and modify it to work.

Any help or advice is much appreciated
 

From lilcbra's thread
LILCBRA

Post in thread 'The next "big" project for my Cobra'

The brackets for the hood struts finally showed up today, so I went out and got them put in real quick. No more hood prop rod! :D

Obviously, I'll hang onto it, struts are only good for so long....

But - if anyone is interested in doing the same, here are the pieces I ordered.

The struts are the same length as the hatch struts (17 inches), and I went with 50 pounds for the hood. It's...
