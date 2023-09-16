Took my car down the rode about ten miles and when i got out i noticed what looks like alot of brake dust on my rear wheels.
I also noticed both rear wheels were really hot, the driver side was noticeably hotter.
Im thinking E brake stuck since i always set it when its parked. But while driving the car i didnt notice anything?
