How to tell Gt40 vs Gt40p heads on explorer

I was just at a pick and pull today and found a really clean 5.0 explorer from 97. I want to know if it has the 40 or 40p heads I know you can tell from the stripes on the heads but I couldn’t see them with the accessories on. Have the vin and the door code and I didn’t see an egr but I am not sure. Hope some one can give a response so I can decide if I am going back tomorrow.
 

#7
Just made sense as they typically release the new models in July or August of the year before the new model year. When does the manufacturer start making the next year model car? Usually a few months before the release date to have enough inventory to ship to dealers.
 
#11
EGR is on the upper intake. You are lucky as only the 96 Explorers have the internal EGR passages like the stock Mustang intakes. You simply use the correct size EGR spacer to match your throttle body and hook it back up like it currently is on your car. This was a Google search that took less than 5 minutes.
 
#12
Right it should have that middle hole like the intake on the right. And do you mean spacer like the trottle body one or the one with threads?
 

#15
That intake doesn't have the little "notch" that is in the neck of the non-EGR intakes. SO it's likely an earlier EGR version which would be nice to pick up as well even if not using the EGR

1678715847288.png


As to how to tell the heads on the motor, take a look at the front corner on the pass side.

1678715934508.png


Next to the spark plug, you'll see either GTP (40P) or GT (40) indicating which it is.

Also, behind the accessories (so tougher to see) are some cast bars. GT40 would be 3-bar heads, while GT40P are 4-bar heads

1678716021986.png


In addition to above markings. GT40P heads will have a "P" cast on the right side of the head near the valve cover, as shown here.

1678716114490.png


While GT40 heads will say "GT" in that spot

1678716183899.png



Finally, if you pop a valve cover off, GT40P heads say that under the VC

1678716234819.png



While GT40 say....GT40

1678716279544.png
 
#16
Thanks. I did as much work as I could yesterday and found that they were egr because of the circular middle hole in the intake and I am 95% they are gt40 heads as I saw only 3 bars (5% error because I might be stupid and can count/ remember ha). I got couldn’t get it all off yesterday so I going back today for it and hopefully no one stole it from me. I am a little bummed out though because I realized I need to buy a elbow so that the explorer intake will work on my sn95 mustang… looked up the price and it was like $200 and I think that’s American :)doh: I am Canadian) so kinda sucks when I was trying to make cheap power.

Thanks again for all the help everyone.
 
#18
Yea that was the plan originally but I wasn’t prepared enough. Got them pulled and sitting in the shop. Haven’t decided if I want to sell them or use them later on my car. Anyone know why they usually sell for
 
#19
All over the place. Fresh off the truck, $50-200 or so. Valve job and new springs, $400-600ish depending on level and quality of work/parts. GT40's will sell easier that 40P's and you might be able to get the higher end of that price range.

Canadian prices might be a bit higher as i'm quoting USD
 
#20
Thanks that’s a good estimate to know. I was planning on heads cam intake swap on my 94 5.0 but I have heard the tunning on the stock computers aren’t fun so might sell the heads and intake down the road. I will have to find someone on the forms knowable about the 94-95 computers and how far you can get with them. If you know anyone @Mustang5L5 from moderating.
 
