How to tell Gt40 vs Gt40p heads on explorer

I was just at a pick and pull today and found a really clean 5.0 explorer from 97. I want to know if it has the 40 or 40p heads I know you can tell from the stripes on the heads but I couldn’t see them with the accessories on. Have the vin and the door code and I didn’t see an egr but I am not sure. Hope some one can give a response so I can decide if I am going back tomorrow.
