How to tell Gt40 vs Gt40p heads on explorer

That intake doesn't have the little "notch" that is in the neck of the non-EGR intakes. SO it's likely an earlier EGR version which would be nice to pick up as well even if not using the EGRAs to how to tell the heads on the motor, take a look at the front corner on the pass side.Next to the spark plug, you'll see either GTP (40P) or GT (40) indicating which it is.Also, behind the accessories (so tougher to see) are some cast bars. GT40 would be 3-bar heads, while GT40P are 4-bar headsIn addition to above markings. GT40P heads will have a "P" cast on the right side of the head near the valve cover, as shown here.While GT40 heads will say "GT" in that spotFinally, if you pop a valve cover off, GT40P heads say that under the VCWhile GT40 say....GT40