How Wide Of Wheel/Tire Can I fit On 95 5.0?

Remember... build tolerances on Mustangs can get kinda sketchy. Also factor in to the equation what brand 315 you will be running. Some run wider some narrower. I am Running Sumitomo 315's with a 1/4" spacer and H&R SS springs and all i had to do was flip the quad shock. No rolling of outer fender, no pounding of inner fender. No rubbing what so ever, no matter how hard i corner. However i have taken everything out of the trunk and run a rear seat delete so the rear kinda looks like its at stock ride height...lol.As for traction... its more about compound than anything else. Rather than try and stuff a 335 under there... save up for some KILLER compound 315's. In my case, As soon as the Sumi's run down its time for some BF Goodrich KD's.For example: A super nice compound 275 will kick the crap outa some cheap 315's. However, 315's look killer