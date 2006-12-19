How Wide Of Wheel/Tire Can I fit On 95 5.0?

My buddies got a 1995 Gt 5.0 and hes wondering how wide of a Wheel/Tire can he fit in the rear? He looks like he can fit 10.5 and 335's there so much room in there. Anyone know how wide?
 

I have 10.5 x17 in rims and 315/35R17's tires.

Thats pretty much the biggest you can go without cutting stuff.

And you more than likely will have to flip the quad shock and beat some of the inside part of the fender in to eliminate some rubbing.
 
I didnt have to roll my fenders, but Im thinking about getting a 1/8th in spacer so Ill have to.

I didnt even hav eto flip my quads. All I had to do was beat one part of the inner fender in cause it would run the tire a little when i turned hard.
 
Yea, I wouldnt even think 335's would be worth all the extra work for the little bit of extra grip you get. unless you are doing a SERIOUS build. Hell, 315's are over kill for my sotck GT and its my daily driver. But it looks badass. lol
 
Remember... build tolerances on Mustangs can get kinda sketchy. Also factor in to the equation what brand 315 you will be running. Some run wider some narrower. I am Running Sumitomo 315's with a 1/4" spacer and H&R SS springs and all i had to do was flip the quad shock. No rolling of outer fender, no pounding of inner fender. No rubbing what so ever, no matter how hard i corner. However i have taken everything out of the trunk and run a rear seat delete so the rear kinda looks like its at stock ride height...lol.

As for traction... its more about compound than anything else. Rather than try and stuff a 335 under there... save up for some KILLER compound 315's. In my case, As soon as the Sumi's run down its time for some BF Goodrich KD's.

For example: A super nice compound 275 will kick the crap outa some cheap 315's. However, 315's look killer:nice:
 
i run 315s on a 12 inch wheel, the quad shocks only needed minor work with my good ol' 3lb wrench. hey 94gsl5.0 how do those summy toes work out? i thought bout running them thru the winter before the bfg drag radials get replaced
 
Indeed, my sumitomo's are pathetic..I think I'm buying GSD3's.
 
For the price they are actually not bad...

You can't really find another set of 315's for anything close to what they sell for. That was the primary reason i got em. The tread wear rating isn't very good but they have some pretty soft rubber, good grip till they get greasy.

Again, they work well for the price but there are alot better tires out there... You just gotta pay.

As for winter... don't know about the sumitomos, I don't drive the car in the winter these days. but i can tell you when i did drive occasionally in the rain last season i was running some BF goodrich KDW II's (can't get em in 315's though)... Great street tire... Awsome in the rain and damn good in the dry too... However it's not a very good roadcourse tire through... tread blocks heat up too fast.
 
IMHO this is how the ass should look.

BFG D/R 315/35-17 10.5 rims 1.25" drop

d0945a9c.jpg

1d432eac.jpg
 

I run an 11in rim with 315's they fit with just a flip of the quad (quads are on flipped in this pic). I think a 325 is about as big as you can go without rolling the fender (not a "must" anyway but it will prob. rub). I am happy with the street tires on mine, but will go with a DR as the price is ALOT better than the same tires on here. I will go with either a Nitto, BFG, or M/T DR as both will cost about what 1 rear in the current brand/style will. I have a set of pro-stars as well so I may just bet some M/T's on them and some nittos/BFG's DR on the TTII's I run on the street.

642232_31_full.jpg

since pic I have installed bullit springs for about 3/4-1in of drop.
 
I spent a good amount of time researching this very same ?. I got the same answers your getting, I just recently ordered mine, 15x10 6.5"BS and a MT ET Street DR 325/50. I already got my frt rims ant rear tires but gotta wait till mid January for the rear rims.
 
