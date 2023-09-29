Nordic Cowboy
Sep 29, 2023
I am new to StangNet. I simply love Mustangs. I drive an 03 GT and have a 65 fastback and a 77 II that I just painted and I am currently reassembling .
I just put a 3:73 gearset in the GT and I have to say it was one of the best performance upgrades I've done. I look forward to chatting with ya"ll and I hope I can
get some guidance with regard to the 77.
