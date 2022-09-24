Progress Thread HP Turbo Notch build

91_Boostednotch

91_Boostednotch

Sep 24, 2022
Hello guys, Recently starting working on my 91 Notch with a older HP turbo kit, SVO heads and a Tremec 3550 transmission. The car is originally from Hawaii and spent some time in Vegas. When I originally bought it was sporting a weld drag pack since I have put on a mores streetable tire setup with a set of NT555RII on the back.

Recently I have had an issue with it blowing rear main seals, I have vented both valve covers to a catch can however it still keeps blowing them. The care is currently under the knife getting a terminator X installed and the motor gone through to find out what a possible issue is.

I don't know a whole lot about the history of the car other then it went 11.3 with an inexperienced driver.

image0.jpeg
image0.jpeg
 
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

I see the problem... you have a Turbo installed but you're not using the jack stands 100% of the time and you're actually trying to drive it, this will never work.


Just joking.

Good looking car man, I don't know what causes the rear main to break but I hope you get it figured out!
 
91_Boostednotch

91_Boostednotch

Well gents, tear down complete and we found the reason for the unhappy rear main seal. The rear crank bearing had spun causing hate and discontent. In the process of acquiring a new block and a forged 331 rotating assembly.
 

bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

Glad you found the issue, sucks that you need to refresh the bottom end to fix it though. On a positive note, the turbo car is back on jackstands so the turbo can be happy again. :D
 
91_Boostednotch

91_Boostednotch

Motor is going together slowly had the heads cleaned and freshened up with new guides and seals. Can anyone tell me anything about the cam that is in it. I have googled every number on it with no success. Having a terminator x installed and need to know something about it. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

You can take a micrometer and measure the camshaft lobes in a cross pattern. Subtract the smaller number from the biggest, per lobe, and you have your lift. You can then look up camshafts that have the same lift as the one you have. A brake rotor micrometer can work but might not be as accurate.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

Love the anniversary wheels! I think they're going to go on my car after winter's done. Dished ones look nice, but I think I prefer the 9" wheels all the way around.

I have an HP Turbo kit on my fast car. Expect a bit of fabrication to get everything to align the way you want it to. Excellent kit, though.
 
