Hello guys, Recently starting working on my 91 Notch with a older HP turbo kit, SVO heads and a Tremec 3550 transmission. The car is originally from Hawaii and spent some time in Vegas. When I originally bought it was sporting a weld drag pack since I have put on a mores streetable tire setup with a set of NT555RII on the back.Recently I have had an issue with it blowing rear main seals, I have vented both valve covers to a catch can however it still keeps blowing them. The care is currently under the knife getting a terminator X installed and the motor gone through to find out what a possible issue is.I don't know a whole lot about the history of the car other then it went 11.3 with an inexperienced driver.