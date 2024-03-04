For Sale HURST items

Cobra Jet NJ

Apr 19, 2002
NJ
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 79-93 Mustang (or other vehicles)

IMG_4940.jpeg
Found this stuff going through boxes of 5.0 items I'm selling...

(1) Brand New Hurst 163-0008 (still in package)
White shift ball (1 3/4" diameter - NOT "cue ball" size!)
5 speed pattern
Molded-in brass thread insert. Fits SAE 3/8-16 thread.
Jam nut included.

(1) Brand New Hurst 163-0004 (still in package)
White shift ball (1 3/4" diameter - NOT "cue ball" size!)
5 speed pattern
Molded-in brass thread insert. Fits SAE 7/16-20 thread)
NOTE: No Jam nut in package.

(1) USED Hurst Shift ball
Ball is discolored from age and shows signs of minor surface cracking/hazing.
Off-White shift ball (1 3/4" diameter - NOT "cue ball" size!)
5 speed pattern
Molded Brass insert
NOTE 1: NO packaging
NOTE 2: I have no idea what the thread pitch is, please don't ask.
NOTE 3: No Jam nut.

Items # 1-2 have a Vendor retail value of roughly $60 each.

My price for all (3) shifter balls:
$70.00 SHIPPED & INSURED

OR

163-0008: $30.00 SHIPPED
163-0004: $45.00 SHIPPED
Discolored Hurst ball: $20.00 SHIPPED

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
 

