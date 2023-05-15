Engine I think I broke my coolant temp gauge

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
376
40
38
Florida
My coolant temp gauge always read perfect in the middle. Ever since I took out the cluster to put LEDs and dusted the cluster my coolant gauge always reads low. It goes up to about the first tick mark and won’t go up anymore no matter how much I drive. I was very gentle cleaning it I don’t know how this could’ve happened. I also changed the ect sender which was already new and that didn’t help. Is there anything I can do or am I screwed?
 

