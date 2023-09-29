not sure if it’s was a coincidence or not.. but I noticed my temp gauge wasn’t working after I picked up my car from the audio shop. I had a new deck, speakers, and alarm installed. Tbh it I can’t recall if it was working when I dropped it off but I feel like I would have noticed ya know. Anywho I put a new sensor and no luck, I happened to have a whole spare cluster and swapped them and still no dice, everything works but the temp.. I’m not an electrical guru, but could the audio shop have messed up something with it? I feel like if I take it back they’re not going to own up to it anyway.. what else could I try checking?