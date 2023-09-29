Electrical Coolant gauge not reading

Jun 3, 2004
not sure if it’s was a coincidence or not.. but I noticed my temp gauge wasn’t working after I picked up my car from the audio shop. I had a new deck, speakers, and alarm installed. Tbh it I can’t recall if it was working when I dropped it off but I feel like I would have noticed ya know. Anywho I put a new sensor and no luck, I happened to have a whole spare cluster and swapped them and still no dice, everything works but the temp.. I’m not an electrical guru, but could the audio shop have messed up something with it? I feel like if I take it back they’re not going to own up to it anyway.. what else could I try checking?
 

So about the only thing that they installed that might have affected the temperature gauge is the alarm. When I worked at a shop we would pull the bezel around the instrument cluster and reverse mount the LED for the alarm. I would hope that they did not pull the cluster to tap any wires back there as all the ones you need are in the driver kick panel and behind the head light switch (flash the parking lights when arming and unarming). Anyhow, if its a reputable shop then I would say no but hey one of our senior installers put a screw through a fuel line once so anything can happen.
 
