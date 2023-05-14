Idler arms

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
196
9
18
Fort Worth, TX
I thought I found a thread on one of the forums regarding idler arms for 71-73 Mach 1’s
It showed buying from West Coast Classic Cougar.
I found this one.
Reproduction Idler Arm for the 1971, 1972 and 1973 Mercury Cougar and Ford Mustang.
I have attached a picture. It is just under $50 each and looks like what I have on my 71 mach 1. The one on my driver side has a grease zero.

I don’t drive my car very much so not looking for expensive one.
 

Attachments

  • 89C1E5C8-D1F7-4F9A-BFAC-4B1AE667A713.jpeg
    89C1E5C8-D1F7-4F9A-BFAC-4B1AE667A713.jpeg
    224.9 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Gas Cap gasket
Replies
8
Views
749
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
B
I'm a new member...
Replies
2
Views
245
The Welcome Wagon
Badcatt
B
J
Mustang generations
Replies
6
Views
409
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
P
Idler arm spacer?
Replies
3
Views
419
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
J
Front Sway bar bushings
Replies
7
Views
511
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu