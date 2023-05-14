I thought I found a thread on one of the forums regarding idler arms for 71-73 Mach 1’s

It showed buying from West Coast Classic Cougar.

I found this one.

Reproduction Idler Arm for the 1971, 1972 and 1973 Mercury Cougar and Ford Mustang.

I have attached a picture. It is just under $50 each and looks like what I have on my 71 mach 1. The one on my driver side has a grease zero.



I don’t drive my car very much so not looking for expensive one.