Engine Is this a good heater core?

Mindseye007

Mindseye007

Active Member
Oct 21, 2020
411
94
38
ontario
#1

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20250605_012853_Chrome.webp
    Screenshot_20250605_012853_Chrome.webp
    179.3 KB · Views: 17
  • Screenshot_20250605_012922_Chrome.webp
    Screenshot_20250605_012922_Chrome.webp
    25.1 KB · Views: 13
  • Screenshot_20250605_013010_Samsung Internet.webp
    Screenshot_20250605_013010_Samsung Internet.webp
    38.5 KB · Views: 14

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
  • Like
Reactions: Shakerhood and Mindseye007
#3
Mustang5L5 said:
The aluminum aftermarket ones are all about the same.

NPD does sell a brass repro. No idea on quality though.

OE Style Copper / Brass Heater Cores for (79-93) w/ A/C - #M-18476-2B - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-18476-2B OE Style Copper / Brass Heater Cores for (79-93) w/ A/C for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com

out of stock unfortunately.
Click to expand...
thanks, I might just go with that one. How long is the wait tlll they are back in stock?
 
#4
They've been out of stock for a few years now.... I wouldn't count on them becoming available.

I grabbed a NOS brass one on ebay a while back. And I'd been keeping my eyes open for one for a bit too. Few and far between, but they do pop up occasionally.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mindseye007
#5
Would like to see NPD bring that one back. They soldered the on tube back to the body of the core which should have eliminated most of the failures on the replacement units. This was a common issue on the replacements as the offset in the nipped added another stress point to that piece and they typically failed where it was soldered to the core. Soldering it to the body at the bend would strengthen that and all but eliminate the failure.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mindseye007
#7
About ten years ago I replaced my heater core( ford engineers suck ass) I used one from LMR with the reducer for the inlet hose.
No problems with it and I do daily drive the :poo: out of it. (316,000miles now) So feel comfortable to use the same one I did.
 
#9
AeroCoupe said:
Would like to see NPD bring that one back. They soldered the on tube back to the body of the core which should have eliminated most of the failures on the replacement units. This was a common issue on the replacements as the offset in the nipped added another stress point to that piece and they typically failed where it was soldered to the core. Soldering it to the body at the bend would strengthen that and all but eliminate the failure.
Click to expand...
yes you can see that in that pic looks more secure. I hope they restock it i will buy 2 ...or maybe just mod that Spectra Premium the same as the solder on the brass one...
 

Attachments

  • 6-2b_20250201060245.webp
    6-2b_20250201060245.webp
    30 KB · Views: 11
  • Screenshot_20250605_012853_Chrome.webp
    Screenshot_20250605_012853_Chrome.webp
    179.3 KB · Views: 11
Last edited:
#10
Mustang5L5 said:
They were available a couple months ago. I almost ordered one when they first released. I think it's reasonably priced and they soldered a support to one of the tubes which was a weak spot on the original design.

If you can afford to wait, might be worth holding off picking one up.
Click to expand...
I emailed them when will more will be in stock....
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo
#11
I got one from them a few months ago. Can't comment on the longevity just yet as I don't have many miles on it, but it seems well made. Clean solder joints. I think it's the only copper / brass replacement out there. I'd shoot em an email. They might have ETA.

c05803c4-8869-46c6-adc5-76c802f64614.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: limp and Mindseye007
#16
Just got both delivered to me today, and it looks pretty decent. Nice solder points, made in Mexico sticker on it lol I even got charged an extra 115.00 tariff tax, before UPS would drop it off , for a grand total of 339.88 Canadian or 247.80 US dollars for 2 heater cores in the same box shipped to me check out the pics. Next will be heatercore install time.
 

Attachments

  • 20250716_235814.webp
    20250716_235814.webp
    574.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 20250716_234607.webp
    20250716_234607.webp
    286.7 KB · Views: 1
  • 20250716_234526.webp
    20250716_234526.webp
    240.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 20250716_234954.webp
    20250716_234954.webp
    154 KB · Views: 1
  • 20250716_234504.webp
    20250716_234504.webp
    249.9 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Copart :poo:Box
Replies
2
Views
110
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
B
Engine Installing A/C in a Non-A/C Car
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Dontknowchit
Forced Induction Bypass valve backwards?
Replies
3
Views
78
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JD1964
JD1964
D
03 mustang Mach 1, 4.6L None Supercharge
Replies
2
Views
74
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
mikeah
Resolved Needing some guidance on the A/C vacuum lines again
Replies
22
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alutwon
alutwon
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu