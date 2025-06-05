Mindseye007
Spectra Premium
thanks, I might just go with that one. How long is the wait tlll they are back in stock?The aluminum aftermarket ones are all about the same.
NPD does sell a brass repro. No idea on quality though.
OE Style Copper / Brass Heater Cores for (79-93) w/ A/C - #M-18476-2B - National Parts DepotBuy part #M-18476-2B OE Style Copper / Brass Heater Cores for (79-93) w/ A/C for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!www.npdlink.com
out of stock unfortunately.
what brandname does LMR use?About ten years ago I replaced my heater core( ford engineers suck ass) I used one from LMR with the reducer for the inlet hose.
No problems with it and I do daily drive the out of it. (316,000miles now) So feel comfortable to use the same one I did.
yes you can see that in that pic looks more secure. I hope they restock it i will buy 2 ...or maybe just mod that Spectra Premium the same as the solder on the brass one...Would like to see NPD bring that one back. They soldered the on tube back to the body of the core which should have eliminated most of the failures on the replacement units. This was a common issue on the replacements as the offset in the nipped added another stress point to that piece and they typically failed where it was soldered to the core. Soldering it to the body at the bend would strengthen that and all but eliminate the failure.
I emailed them when will more will be in stock....They were available a couple months ago. I almost ordered one when they first released. I think it's reasonably priced and they soldered a support to one of the tubes which was a weak spot on the original design.
If you can afford to wait, might be worth holding off picking one up.
Super sweet, I just ordered 2 of them 1 for backup for my 1991 Mustang LX 5.0 Coupe with factory A/C. Thanks so much, man.The brass ones are back in stock at NPD.