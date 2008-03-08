Just discovered 1964 pace car

Nice to hear of another found Pace Car! I own Pace Car 116036, one of two in MCA concours condition. I've never heard that the stripes and decals were not on the cars when they left the factory. There's a photo I've seen of all the Checkered Flag cars together, and each had its stripes and decals installed. Perhaps some of the Green Flag winning cars did not have these installed, but I've always thought they were installed before the dealers retrieved them from the District Sales Office. My car is a Green Flag winner from Charlotte, NC, and the salesman that sold the car 40+ years ago retrieved it from the DSO with the stripes and decals already installed.



I maintain the only complete Pace Car coupe registry that I feel is complete. What is your car's VIN and warranty plate figures? I'll add it to my list if it isn't in there already!



Steve