Leaf spring vs 4 link suspension

Hey Zookeeper, It has been a few years now since I last wrote but wanted you to know that I never forgot your simple and honest advice. My Mustangs restoration was finally completed this past February. I fulfilled my dream mentioned in my previous post and took my baby to this years "World of Wheells-Chigago" at the beginning of this month to see if she could compete with the quality of cars that are brought to such "big time" indoor shows with professional judging. Walking down the aisles all I saw were amazingly beautiflul looking cars one after another and to say it tempered the expectations for my mustang was an understatement. My fears were unfounded!!! Not only did she take First Place for "Best in Class" but I was honored to accept two additional awards from the ISCA for "Outstanding Paint" AND "Outstanding Engine-Custom"!!!! As I walked on stage to accept these awards I have to admit that uncharacteristically my eyes swelled up with tears of joy I was so proud!!! It was a long journey!!! I also felt the awards were a "tip of the hat" to my Grandmother who's loving gift started this sojourn so many years ago. There is a hint of you as well Zookeeper in these awards as your "Sage" advise certainly influenced all my decision making for the remainder of the build. Just wanted to write and say "thanks" once again!!!! Enjoy the pics attached!!!