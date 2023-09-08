Lets talk gearing...

KZGUNS
So on my car i currently have 3:73 I believe I need to confirm as the PO had them installed and i haven't verified but i do believe that is correct. I'm running a TKO600. I really feel like I would benefit from 3:31 or 3:55 as I really don't have much of a first gear and i can easily spin through 3rd I also think with taller gears i would give the supercharger some time in first and second to build boost. I'm pretty sure I'd still have traction issues but probably more controllable.
For those that don't know I have a 347 running at about 10psi
What are your experiences
What are your experiences