Progress Thread Manlaw213's New Edge progress and such

Sep 25, 2024
Got myself a bucket of someone else's project 2 years ago. Didn't run, drive, stop, stay stopped, go in gear, etc.. Over the last two years, I've learned how to do all the work myself, all the way down to the alignment. I'm fairly knowledgeable when it comes to working on cars, been doing it as a side job for a while, but just detailing and regular maintenance on other peoples cars. I'm here to learn more about the New Edge platform and what to do next.
20221022_144904.webp

I set myself a goal of keeping the whole build under $5000, and currently I'm sitting at about $4800 and I drive it the 63 mile round trip I take to work on the nice days.
20240503_143010.webp
 
89ripper said:
Welcome. My cousin has one of these in same color and never drives it. Im gonna go kick him in the ass now.
My wife hates the color lol. I don't mind it but I will say, I rarely see these in Mineral Grey. There's only one other around me, and it's a 03 cobra (or fobra, haven't met him, just driven past and waved).

These cars are incredible easy to work on, it's definitely a learning car.
 
mainly stock when it comes to the engine. SR CAI, pypes catted X pipe and pypes violater series exhaust (that combo is really nice even though getting away from the H pipe changes the classical mustang noise).
UPR tubular subframe/A arms, sleeve coilovers in the front, godspeed springs in the rear. Centerforce DF clutch/pressureplate (rear main/pilot bearing/TOB/oil pan gasket all done "while im in there"). Ten factory axles to sum it up.
I tell people, "it sounds fast, but it ain't fast." I use it as a get around town and I have a fairly long commute where I take all back roads home from work (30 miles that direction).

The car always needs some work, soon it'll be revamping the front suspension. The sleeve-over coilovers suck, period. But i'm on a mission to try to figure out how to make them better and quieter.
 
89ripper said:
Fast isnt everything. Well for some, it is the only thing. Gotta remember why we drive these cars to begin with. Nowadays to be fast you will be dumping a whole lot of money in 20 plus year old technology just to keep up!
With cars today, absolutely right. This car could be fast with triple the money I've put into it. Then it wouldn't have the same pedigree, cheap and fun.

Winter is coming here in CT so I'll be packing it up shortly enough. But good news for all, my schedule just changed back to my old schedule (working evenings again instead of day shift). So now I'll have time come spring to work on things again.
 
My coworker found me on the highway 2 weeks ago and snapped this. Should I get tint or no...cause that's all I see.

also! Anyone know of a NON led third brake light bar? I've ceramic coated the current one a few times and tired of it coming back to faded (yes wetsanded and such)
1000005832.webp
 
