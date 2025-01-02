Stand alone vs chip tune (for noob)

I'm putting together some ideas for my winter project. I've been reading a bunch on ProM and Holley. While one is MAF based and the other is SD, they both use an add on MAP sensor to measure boost and adjust timing accordingly.



My car is factory MAF and uses a Baro sensor. So if I went with something like a quaterhorse / binary editor, how would it know how to adjust ignition relative to boost? I'm a total noob with tuning.



I did get in touch with a local well respected Tuner in my area that is a Ford and foxbody guy (one hour drive). He uses quaterhorse and binary editor. I forgot to ask him about the MAP. This is curiosity more than anything. I would imagine some how it needs to know how much PSI is in the intake ? Maybe it does use a MAP, not sure.





I was originally planning on doing a ProM setup because the sales pitch is you don't need a tuner. But after finding someone very knowledgeable on foxbodies within a drive I could get a sweet HCI setup and his tune for what I was going to pay just for the Pro M and all the add ons.



Any suggestions? Any thoughts on using quaterhorse? The plan is just a real basic setup. 60k mile stock block. Anderson EZ 6200 kit and complete fuel system, Vortec 10 psi. The guys at Anderson said it would put down around 450 hp.



Also has anyone here used Pops Racing in Rochester NY for tuning? Thoughts?



Thanks for any insight.