Mustang5L5’s progress thread - Part 3

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
41,505
17,112
224
Massachusetts
#1
Decided to lock down the other thread and start a new one.


Part 1 here

Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - Archived Progress thread '08-'20.

EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along...
stangnet.com stangnet.com

Part 2 here

Build Thread - Mustang5L5's Build Thread -

Decided to make a brand new thread to document my build. The old thread began in 2008, and had amassed over 3K posts and 430K views at this posting in late 2020. Please hit the WATCH button in the top right corner to subscribe to this thread That thread can be found here...
stangnet.com stangnet.com


IMG_4832.jpeg
 

#2
And we’ll start part 3 off with some new stuff. Took advantage of the pres day sale and got 10% off.

Got myself an MS3 plug and play. Yes, I already have an MS3X, but for a few reasons I wanted a PnP unit.

IMG_8198.jpeg



Already have dual widebands for this. So this will be a fun learning experience


Edit: this is the kit

www.diyautotune.com

Ford Foxbody Mustang 5.0 1986-1993 MS3Pro PNP Plug and Play ECU

The NEW Ford Mustang MS3Pro Plug and Play ECU for the 1986-1993 Ford Mustang 5.0 and 1986-1988 Thunderbird 5.0, installs in under 1 hour.
www.diyautotune.com www.diyautotune.com
 
