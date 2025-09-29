Need 1973 Mustang schematic

C

Cudajim

New Member
Sep 28, 2025
1
0
1
Grass Valley CA
#1
I'm new to this Mustang blog being a Mopar guy and all but lately I'm into fixing Fords for customers and friends. I came across a '73 Mustang that has a current draw of 1 amp with everything off and my ammeter in series with the battery terminal. I need to find it so a free schematic would help, hopefully in .pdf format so I can yellow-line it as needed after I print it out. The owner also wants me to change out the instrument panel for a nicer one he already has. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance. Jim
 

