Need 1973 Mustang schematic

Cudajim
New Member
- Sep 28, 2025
- 1
- 0
- 1
I'm new to this Mustang blog being a Mopar guy and all but lately I'm into fixing Fords for customers and friends. I came across a '73 Mustang that has a current draw of 1 amp with everything off and my ammeter in series with the battery terminal. I need to find it so a free schematic would help, hopefully in .pdf format so I can yellow-line it as needed after I print it out. The owner also wants me to change out the instrument panel for a nicer one he already has. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance. Jim