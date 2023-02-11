I have a 92 Mustang and I'm having issues with the speedometer not working properly. I've replaced the cable and that didn't fix the problem. After reading some other threads on the issue, it sounds like I need to clean the head (disc / cup) & magnets that make the needle move. I have the instrument cluster disassembled but I don't know how to disassemble the speedometer itself. There are two screws that bolt the speedometer cluster to the panel, but there's also a thin metal wire that goes from the speedometer head through the panel and that the needle mounts onto. Does the needle just press onto this thin wire? How do I disassemble this thing so I can clean the head & magnets? I have searched for a video to show me how to do this, but I can't find one anywhere. I can't even find an article/thread explaining how to do it. So I'm hoping you guys can help. Here's a picture of what I'm working with.