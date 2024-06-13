Need help!! 289 with 351 firing order issues

Hi folks, I have a 1967 289 engine restored 8 years ago with a E-Street top end kit from Edelbrock and DUI distributor. I´ve been unable to finish with this car till this year. When we started it we realized that the only firing order that "works" is the one from a 351 and its imposible to set a normal idle. It backfires thru the carb all the time. My suspicion is that maybe the guy from Summit sent a wrong camshaft to the guys who reassembled the engine is 8 years ago. I´ve heard that a 289 can walk with a 351 cam but Im not sure. I also installed a pressure regulator before the carb thinking that the backfire was caused by overpressure. What do you guys think?
Now one of my big doubts is if the 351 distributor gear teeth the same as the 289? Here you can hear it.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MABwO_Kz8Rc

Thanks!!
 

