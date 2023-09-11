93LXVERTFL
A couple of months ago I bought a 1993 5.0 LX convertible. There has been a lot done to the car but in my opinion it’s sluggish. I need to figure out how to make it all work together. It has a 65mm throttle body, 77mm mass air meter, the computer has a chip, it has roller rockers, E303 cam, headers, SVO aluminum heads, GT 40 Lightning intake, 3.73 gears, and a Baumann shift kit. I think I got everything. I had a buddy check the timing and he advanced it but thought it could be a tooth off because it didn’t help performance. It runs great and idles smoothly it just lacks power. ANY suggestions are welcome!