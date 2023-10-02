I noticed some inside wear on my front tires about two months ago.
I just don't have the energy or drive to work on my baby, pretty depressing as I feel soo f 'ing old..(61 this month) 4 surgeries in the last year.
Took off today so I could swap front to rear tires,and buy sometime till I install my caster camber plates and get an alignment.
I'm hoping this weekend I can install them and get her alignment, then I can buy two more tires.
Ya think they'll be o.k. On the back till then?
I just don't have the energy or drive to work on my baby, pretty depressing as I feel soo f 'ing old..(61 this month) 4 surgeries in the last year.
Took off today so I could swap front to rear tires,and buy sometime till I install my caster camber plates and get an alignment.
I'm hoping this weekend I can install them and get her alignment, then I can buy two more tires.
Ya think they'll be o.k. On the back till then?