Raggedy’s F150

RaggedGT
check back later..
Mod Dude
-
- Jul 20, 2014
-
- 4,470
-
- 3,008
-
- 193
Been a minute since I posted in the forum- Mustang related or otherwise. But ya know life and what not lol.
Anyways- my beloved daily- 2001 Ford F150 supercrew. After many years of mostly faithful service-locked up.
Happened fast-the oil pressure gauge bottomed out and returned to normal in a very fast manner over like 30 seconds and then-that was it.
Initially I was considering rebuilding the tired 4.6- but I’m assuming it’s in need of machine work and one of everything. So I’m currently scowering for a used engine.
And yes I had even considered upgrading to a newer truck-but the supercrew has been good to me-and honestly like two months ago I just installed a freshly gone through transmission-all new front end parts - tires-etc.
Anyways- my beloved daily- 2001 Ford F150 supercrew. After many years of mostly faithful service-locked up.
Happened fast-the oil pressure gauge bottomed out and returned to normal in a very fast manner over like 30 seconds and then-that was it.
Initially I was considering rebuilding the tired 4.6- but I’m assuming it’s in need of machine work and one of everything. So I’m currently scowering for a used engine.
And yes I had even considered upgrading to a newer truck-but the supercrew has been good to me-and honestly like two months ago I just installed a freshly gone through transmission-all new front end parts - tires-etc.