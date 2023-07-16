Raggedy’s F150

RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,470
3,008
193
Taylorsville ky
Been a minute since I posted in the forum- Mustang related or otherwise. But ya know life and what not lol.

Anyways- my beloved daily- 2001 Ford F150 supercrew. After many years of mostly faithful service-locked up.

Happened fast-the oil pressure gauge bottomed out and returned to normal in a very fast manner over like 30 seconds and then-that was it.

Initially I was considering rebuilding the tired 4.6- but I’m assuming it’s in need of machine work and one of everything. So I’m currently scowering for a used engine.

And yes I had even considered upgrading to a newer truck-but the supercrew has been good to me-and honestly like two months ago I just installed a freshly gone through transmission-all new front end parts - tires-etc.

IMG_5823.jpeg
IMG_6059.jpeg
IMG_6062.jpeg
IMG_6069.jpeg
 

