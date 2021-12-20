Progress Thread New Build Starting **Project Leroy**

What engine build to go with?

  • 302 + procharger/turbo

  • 347 + procharger/turbo

  • 363 all motor high rpm

  • 460 all motor

  • coyote

  • 7.3 godzilla

  • 408 ci or more Windsor

bluestang50

I have been a long time member of this site but I have been out of the modding game for the past 13 years or so. I previously had a 92 GT that was a bone stock AOD car that I built into a drag car. By the time I was done with it I had built the 347, converted AOD to TKO600, built rear end with 31 spline axles and c clip eliminators, etc..... Basically everything mechanical was replaced. I sold that car in 2008/2009 and had a 2012 GT and 2017 GT since then.

My old 1992 347

223579_511936732919_8572_n.jpg

189325_511936563259_1947_n.jpg

197471_511936568249_7142_n.jpg

197347_511936573239_8317_n.jpg




Fast forward to today and I have a 1990 GT aod car that is bone stock. I am trying to decide what direction I want to head with the engine build and was looking for some input. Back when I built my first fox no one was building 363s so that has me intrigued. The car will be a weekend toy/open track car. I want it to handle extremely well but I won't be competitively racing it so I don't need to focus on the engine build being strictly for road racing. With that in mind what are yalls thoughts on the engine builds below?

302 + procharger or turbo
347 + procharger or turbo
363 all motor high rpm build (similar to what bmr/summit did for a race team)
460 all motor
Coyote
7.3 Godzilla

I have not decided between 10R80 or T56 magnum. I prefer a manual but I want my father to be able to drive this car easily as he gets into his upper 70s/early 80s and he has nerve damage in his legs from a motorcycle accident.

My plan with the 302-460 motors would be to ditch the stock ecu and go to Holley's EFI system, their pro dash, and their traditional distributor replacement for coil on plug. Have there been any other big developments in the fox arena while I have been out of it?

New 1990 GT


20211126_122806.jpg

IMG_7597.jpg
 
I vote 363. Use the stock valve covers and get the factory intake extrude honed. Tell everyone it's still a bone stock survivor.
 
I voted Coyote plus 6R80/10R80. Leave a quiet exhaust on it, use a stock AOD style shifter, plumb in some nice cold AC and enjoy.


No idea how it ranks in terms of project costs. The other options aren't cheap either
 
depends what your goal and budget is. Coyote swap is $15-25k vs $10-$15k for the SBF/ Vortech/Turbo or 363 route depending on how deep down the rabbit hole you want to spend. Personally my next build is a gen 2 Coyote 6R80 . 500 hp easily obtained with much better manners and reliability
 
I do like the idea of good reliability and power from a coyote. That is what I am hoping comes with the Holley Terminator X efi system that I could put on the 302-460. I really like the idea of a good reliable 460 but I have always loved forced induction also. I am not looking to make crazy power just something in the 450-550rwhp range. I am really up in the air right now in what direction I want to head. At least I have a little while before I am making those decisions. I am starting by stripping the car down to fix the rust issues and then will move into full suspension, 5 lug swap, and probably a set of stop techs ST40.
 
I have made a good bit of progress but at kind of a stand still until I can find a good local shop to fix my frame rail and strut tower rust. I have been working on converting the interior to black and upgrading the sound system.

I have ordered and am currently waiting on:

FRPP Z2363 eta june
Performance Automatic 4R70W eta may
Trickflow Track Heat intake manifold eta june
Holley 12" Pro Dash eta june
Maximum Motorsports k member, koni coil overs, torque arm, etc.. eta march/april

Parts on hand:
Holley Terminator X
Aeromotive A1000 fuel system
BBK 75mm tb
Cobra rear disc brakes
Corbeau RRX seats
200 amp gen 3 alternator
93 cobra master cylinder, booster, and brake lines

Parts I am considering:
On3 or pony down turbo kit
Front brakes and spindles
Wheels
Chicane23 2" fender
cervinis 2.5" cowl hood
Radiator/electric fans
What rear end and gears

20220129_164639.jpg
20220109_153012.jpg
20220220_124726.jpg
20220223_082415.jpg
20220225_172836.jpg



20220221_211000.jpg
 
I also opted for the lumbar to be added and would highly recommend it. They were fairly comfortable without lumbar but with it adjusted the seats start to fit like a glove.

Ps the rear seat upholstery is also corbeau and matches the black on the front seats.
 
The 460 is a big, heavy engine. Aftermarket heads will help weights and airflow, but neither it or the Godzilla will have much room to work on.
How about a 351 based stroker? The block will stand up to that power level.
 
I actually pulled the trigger on a 363 stroker based on a boss 302 block. I am most likely going to add a turbo as well and shoot for much higher hp numbers.
 
If I had to do it all over again, I would have built a Coyote engine for the racecar. But then the Godzilla came out and now I really want to use one of those.
The 460 is a badass engine and can easily support near 600 cid with a stock block. It can support 1K power with a stock block. There is a lot to like about that platform.
The way I would put together your project would make me happy, but it is your car. You have to build it the way you want with the budget you have.
Spending other peoples money is the easiest thing in the world. Spending your own money is another matter...
 
Also, what’s the scoop on the project’s name? The car is not brown, although it should be bad, so the song is probably out. Is it a NCIS reference to Leroy Gibbs? (A silver Fox?)
 
Lol nah it is a reference to my dad.

FRPP Z2363 crate engine so it has the ford performance Z2 heads and the 4 bolt main boss 302 block which the block itself is supposed to be good for 1500hp. I was oroginally going to go with a short block from chp and run 11r 205 heads but chp's prices are up about 35% from their site and the lead time was 16 weeks or so. Im going to run the z2363 on low boost with a turbo for awhile before thinking of beefing up the rotating assembly.
 
A few updates over the last couple of weeks. I decided to change from a trick flow track heat intake to a Holley hi-ram side mount with a 105mm accufab throttle body. The trickflow lower intake keeps getting delayed and I am going turbo 363 so why not go with the holley. I also test fit the spindles, hubs, baer brakes, and tried out some wheels for clearance.

Inked20220314_205137_LI.jpg

20220314_204359.jpg

20220314_204434.jpg

20220314_204417.jpg

IMG_20220314_224215_862.jpg

IMG_20220313_182322_948.jpg
 
