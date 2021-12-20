I have been a long time member of this site but I have been out of the modding game for the past 13 years or so. I previously had a 92 GT that was a bone stock AOD car that I built into a drag car. By the time I was done with it I had built the 347, converted AOD to TKO600, built rear end with 31 spline axles and c clip eliminators, etc..... Basically everything mechanical was replaced. I sold that car in 2008/2009 and had a 2012 GT and 2017 GT since then.My old 1992 347Fast forward to today and I have a 1990 GT aod car that is bone stock. I am trying to decide what direction I want to head with the engine build and was looking for some input. Back when I built my first fox no one was building 363s so that has me intrigued. The car will be a weekend toy/open track car. I want it to handle extremely well but I won't be competitively racing it so I don't need to focus on the engine build being strictly for road racing. With that in mind what are yalls thoughts on the engine builds below?302 + procharger or turbo347 + procharger or turbo363 all motor high rpm build (similar to what bmr/summit did for a race team)460 all motorCoyote7.3 GodzillaI have not decided between 10R80 or T56 magnum. I prefer a manual but I want my father to be able to drive this car easily as he gets into his upper 70s/early 80s and he has nerve damage in his legs from a motorcycle accident.My plan with the 302-460 motors would be to ditch the stock ecu and go to Holley's EFI system, their pro dash, and their traditional distributor replacement for coil on plug. Have there been any other big developments in the fox arena while I have been out of it?New 1990 GT