For Sale *NEW* Disributor, Coil, Plug Wires, Track Heat upper intake, 75mm throttle body

bluestang347

Dec 24, 2006
Dawsonville, GA

All New, Includes Shipping

*MSD 8227 Coil - $50

*Holley Dual Sync Low Profile 565-211 for Holley Hi Ram - $350

*MSD Pro Billet Distributor 8456 - $380

*MSD Red plug Wires 31329 - $100

*BBK 75mm throttle body 86-93 5.0 - $150

*Trickflow 75mm EGR Eliminator Bracket - $25

*Trickflow Trackheat Upper Intake Black - $280

20240317_173952.jpg


20230429_160945.jpg


20240317_173827.jpg


20240317_173845.jpg


20240317_173911.jpg


20240317_174040.jpg


20240317_174310.jpg
 

