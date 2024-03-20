bluestang347
Active Member
-
- Dec 24, 2006
-
- 143
-
- 91
-
- 38
Dawsonville, GA
All New, Includes Shipping
*MSD 8227 Coil - $50
*Holley Dual Sync Low Profile 565-211 for Holley Hi Ram - $350
*MSD Pro Billet Distributor 8456 - $380
*MSD Red plug Wires 31329 - $100
*BBK 75mm throttle body 86-93 5.0 - $150
*Trickflow 75mm EGR Eliminator Bracket - $25
*Trickflow Trackheat Upper Intake Black - $280
