So most do a head, cam, and intake (H/C/I) swap and with that you also typically see a full 2.5" exhaust put on the car to take advantage of the better breathing on the intake side of things. You can piece the H/C/I together or get one that is already put together by a manufacturer.When doing this you also need to look at fuel delivery. Stock pump is 88 lph so most upgrade to a minimum of 155 lph. You may want to move up in injector size and to keep from having to tune the ECU most just opt for "calibrated" mass air meters and one of the most popular is Pro-M.Lots of decisions to make when moving up in power on these cars as you can surpass the OEM air and fuel delivery abilities.Anymore I would just put a blower or turbo kit on it and call it a day.