I just bought an 83 t-top hatch and I'm trying to find info and help about the windows. I've never been on a forum and I'm old school so I'm struggling. Could someone point me in to a forum for my question or help me if you know. 83 hatch t-top driver crank window regulator is shot. Wondering if they are the same as a vert or t-top specific. The pass. Side was terribly "converted" to electric. I would like to properly swap both sides to electric. Any help would be much appreciated - thanks
 

#2
I believe in '83 that there was no difference in window regulators between hardtops, verts or t-tops.

Here's one place to get some regulators....

Regulator Assy, Door Window Electric, Rh, Incl Motor And Drive, Replacement Style - #M-23208-1C - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-23208-1C Regulator Assy, Door Window Electric, Rh, Incl Motor And Drive, Replacement Style for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com

Regulator Assy, Door Window Electric, Lh, Incl Motor And Drive, Replacement Style - #M-23209-1C - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-23209-1C Regulator Assy, Door Window Electric, Lh, Incl Motor And Drive, Replacement Style for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com
 
