Jun 9, 2024
I just bought an 83 t-top hatch and I'm trying to find info and help about the windows. I've never been on a forum and I'm old school so I'm struggling. Could someone point me in to a forum for my question or help me if you know. 83 hatch t-top driver crank window regulator is shot. Wondering if they are the same as a vert or t-top specific. The pass. Side was terribly "converted" to electric. I would like to properly swap both sides to electric. Any help would be much appreciated - thanks