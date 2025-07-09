New member with a just purchased 1991 LX convertible.

I would print out the two images above, get out my trusty Multi-meter, identify end-to-end the wire colors that you [do] have and re-label the diagrams accordingly. Ultimately, your wiring should mimic the diagrams above regardless of the wire colors.
You can even run new wire if you prefer, and strip the others out when you're done and certain that your circuit is good.
I had some similar issues on an 89 I used to own.
If it's a car that you plan to keep, put in the effort to make it right. That doesn't mean you need to follow a specific diagram however, [your] set of diagrams that you make as you go, should be accurate.