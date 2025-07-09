New member with a just purchased 1991 LX convertible.

So I rechecked and the connector under the seat has all the correct wire colors so I put my new relay there. nothing has changed . I just ordered another relay to fill the spot I had before by the kick plate, b/c why not? both of these locations look all factory. BUT somewhere along the line there was an aftermarket command start added, so wiring is not virgin for sure. My buddy told me to remove it all but I want to hold off on that as if I just spray some fuel in the throttle body it will fire and run. I just can't get more than 7 and 8 volts back at the fuel pump connector ( 2 diff. pins) by the tank. I tried to send 12 volts from a battery to the pump and it did not run. I'm guessing it should be a full 12 volts there. Can I run a wire back to the pump for 12 volts key on? I should add that someone bypassed the Inertia switch and just crossed the wires, I'm not sure if that matters as it is a NC switch.