Engine Occasional misfires normal for a HCI?

Even after doing a full resto on my engine, I still get occasional misfires. The car will misfire when it is both hot and cold. I’d say about half the time I start driving the car when it’s cold once I get up to speed in 2nd gear the car bogs down, I’ll hear multiple misfires (pops from the engine) and then after that it regains power and runs fine. The other scenario it happens is very rarely during rev match downshifts when I blip the throttle I’ll hear a pop from the engine. Also sometimes when I do full throttle pulls I’ll hear a pop but the car doesn’t bog.

The car has edelbrock performer heads, cobra upper lower intake, and a x303 cam.

Could something be wrong or does she dying for a tune?
 

