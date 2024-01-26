Odd EEC-IV Adapter Found between ECU and 60 Pin Harness

Any of you guys know what this is?

1706229815766.jpeg


One of the members found it between the EEC-IV and the 60 pin harness and I have no idea what it is so if you do chime in here (see Post #17):

Engine - Spout connector (Code 18)

Do I need the spout connector to daily this thing? I set the timing and it starts without issue but as soon as I plug it the spout connector it won't run at all. I may fix it in the future but for now I just want to drive it. Is it okay to drive it without the spout connector?
