Mcmahst
Active Member
-
Jan 19, 2021
-
- 212
-
- 61
-
- 38
Hello:
I’ve got a stock 5.0 from an 87 TBird in my 73 Mustang, and I want to use my stock oil pressure idiot light along with my mechanic gauge. I want to get an oil pressure port extended to accomplish that. What part did you put on your 5.0 to do that? There are a bunch of styles and lengths available, and I just want to get the right one the first time. Thanks in advance for the help, Steve.
