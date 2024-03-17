Engine Oil pressure port extender recommendations

M

Mcmahst

Active Member
Jan 19, 2021
212
61
38
Upland, ca fort Mohave, az
#1
Hello:

I’ve got a stock 5.0 from an 87 TBird in my 73 Mustang, and I want to use my stock oil pressure idiot light along with my mechanic gauge. I want to get an oil pressure port extended to accomplish that. What part did you put on your 5.0 to do that? There are a bunch of styles and lengths available, and I just want to get the right one the first time. Thanks in advance for the help, Steve.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Engine Oil pressure issue
Replies
27
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
G
oil pressure
Replies
10
Views
751
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gandalf79
G
G
Fuel Stock 1994 5.0 throttle body size
Replies
8
Views
304
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
GOvert
G
sav22rem22
Resolved Coolant blowing out of valve cover??
Replies
19
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
698
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu