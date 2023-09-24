Engine Oil Pump Seizure, what I found

Sep 30, 2022
Ok, I finally got to it and pulled the Pump after a no OP situation, pump was locked up as well as tested manually

I found a few small metal pieces in it that were the issue.

Any ideas what they are,
Like small metal finger nail size clippings. Magnetic steel as well.

