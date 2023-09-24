Aoneill5.0
Member
-
- Sep 30, 2022
-
- 47
-
- 5
-
- 18
Ok, I finally got to it and pulled the Pump after a no OP situation, pump was locked up as well as tested manually
I found a few small metal pieces in it that were the issue.
Any ideas what they are,
Like small metal finger nail size clippings. Magnetic steel as well.
Thanks folks
I found a few small metal pieces in it that were the issue.
Any ideas what they are,
Like small metal finger nail size clippings. Magnetic steel as well.
Thanks folks