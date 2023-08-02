Hello all,

So I'll start by saying, I am not looking to have the worlds fastest drag mustang just a fun street machine.



The car is an 89 GT, 87,000 miles, stock motor aside from the following

-CAI

-full exhaust catless H pipe no headers

plugs wires cap rotor coil

-3:73 gears



The car has a very tired AOD and I already have all the parts to put a wide ratio TKX transmission in it



What I'd like to do is get around 450-480 to the wheels with the turbo set up. I already plan on upgrading the fuel system, electronics, etc. Once the stocker lets go then i'll upgrade.



The car does have some minor issues that I wanted to address before adding the On3 kit. (valve cover oil leaks, cooling, etc) and I just got a free GT40 Ford exploder intake for it. With this, What should I do, seeing how I need to fix the oil leaks and am upgrading the cooling system anyhow.



a. stock cam, get GT40 heads since I have the intake, new pushrods and roller rockers new head gaskets and ARP hardware, all new top end seals

b. keep the stock heads, stock cam, new head gaskets, seals, hardware add the GT 40 intake. freshen up the stock heads springs, rockers pushrods etc.

c. some variant of aftermarket head AFR-165's? mild cam, GT40 intake all new head gaskets hardware seals etc



I know that 3:73 gears are not ideal for a turbo but its what I have and there is only one real rear end guy located around me

I also know that the AOD is good with a turbo set up but it is beat and I already have the parts for the TKX and like banging through gears. As stated I am not looking for an all out drag car just a fun street brawler



Thanks