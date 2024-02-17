paintless dent removal

O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
71
14
18
#1
Have 1 ding in the 1/4 panel thats about the size of a nickel with a sharper point of impact in the center. Have 2 more that you can barely see and if the car wasn't black you might not notice them. And the front fender brushed up against something that left a tiny crease on the lip. Not sure if that can be fixed by a PDR guy. Any ideas on what these guys charge? Like per ding or something? $200-300? $800-1000? Just trying to get an idea so I can get my budgets and upgrade list ready.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
101
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
ThinBlue502
Don’t know where else to vent
Replies
64
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
JosTee
C4 transmission seems to don't convert the power to the wheels
Replies
13
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu