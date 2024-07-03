Picked up another mustang, need a 1/24 foxbody diecast to go with it

Technically a 2014, just not the car...
Grabbed this a day ago, took a few years to find one semi local at a price i was willing to pay.
Been a hobby of mine for a long time. I used to get games by the handful, fix and sell or trade them to pay for the games i wanted to keep. I was getting close to quitting since i have had almost all the games i wanted that were within reason, then this popped up. To be clear, i'm a Bally/Williams guy, they were made much better back in the day, but they only did Corvette, so Stern it is, this time.
I know nothing about die cast models, other than that they can be expensive. The one on this game was already swapped out. The original (which i have) measures about 8" long about 3" wide about 2 1/2" tall and the screw holes on the bottom are 1.25 apart. Original says it's a 1/24
Obviously i need a foxbody. Doesn't need to be collectible, i have enough collectible crap just needs to look cool.
I'm a little worried that all the accurate fox models are 1/18, which is probably too big.
Grabbed this a day ago, took a few years to find one semi local at a price i was willing to pay.
Been a hobby of mine for a long time. I used to get games by the handful, fix and sell or trade them to pay for the games i wanted to keep. I was getting close to quitting since i have had almost all the games i wanted that were within reason, then this popped up. To be clear, i'm a Bally/Williams guy, they were made much better back in the day, but they only did Corvette, so Stern it is, this time.
I know nothing about die cast models, other than that they can be expensive. The one on this game was already swapped out. The original (which i have) measures about 8" long about 3" wide about 2 1/2" tall and the screw holes on the bottom are 1.25 apart. Original says it's a 1/24
Obviously i need a foxbody. Doesn't need to be collectible, i have enough collectible crap just needs to look cool.
I'm a little worried that all the accurate fox models are 1/18, which is probably too big.