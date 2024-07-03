Picked up another mustang, need a 1/24 foxbody diecast to go with it

Technically a 2014, just not the car...Grabbed this a day ago, took a few years to find one semi local at a price i was willing to pay.Been a hobby of mine for a long time. I used to get games by the handful, fix and sell or trade them to pay for the games i wanted to keep. I was getting close to quitting since i have had almost all the games i wanted that were within reason, then this popped up. To be clear, i'm a Bally/Williams guy, they were made much better back in the day, but they only did Corvette, so Stern it is, this time.I know nothing about die cast models, other than that they can be expensive. The one on this game was already swapped out. The original (which i have) measures about 8" long about 3" wide about 2 1/2" tall and the screw holes on the bottom are 1.25 apart. Original says it's a 1/24Obviously i need a foxbody. Doesn't need to be collectible, i have enough collectible crap just needs to look cool.I'm a little worried that all the accurate fox models are 1/18, which is probably too big.