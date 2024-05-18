Electrical please help! ive tried everything! no spark from coil!

conigz

May 18, 2024
hello,
im new here but really need some help.
i just put a new tremic trans in my 89 lx coupe. only ran it 2 times and then just died. no spark seems to be the problem. I have replaced the coil, tfi and bought a new mega squirt computer. (kind of an excuse because i always wanted one.) still no spark. just replaced my msd distributor. still nothing. the ignition module is only 2 years old. im running out of ideas except a whole new wiring harness. i did notice today after installing the new distributor that when putting a test light on the coil when cranking the test light shuts off. this is like my 4th child and i am pulling what ever hair i have left out. please help with any ideas! and not the normal checklist that is always posted. went through all of those.
 

