ryry. said: I have a 2006 Mustang GT that I just bought with a CAI on it already. Roughs a little rough mostly just feels like its bogging down and then super rough at really random times. Cant seem to figure out what it is yet. Any ideas? Click to expand...

Hey!Just for the sake of ruling out something simple...I recently had to take off my CAI to get to an idler pulley and when I put it back on I apparently didn't seat the filter just right and there was an air gap at the bottom I didn't see. When I ran the car for the first time it ran fine, but then did a 180 and started running like crap and went into limp mode (wrench icon on the dash) and threw a few codes....while I currently don't recall what codes were specifically, I do know that it said something like Mass air flow sensor experiencing turbulent air (P061B might be the code)....Anyway, check all intake boots, clamps etc for a good seal. And if you are taking everything off for any reason, consider cleaning the MAF sensor (CRC makes it). Hope this helps!